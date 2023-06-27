Kareena Kapoor shares pic of ‘colourful’ breakfast with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh from London vacation

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are enjoying their vacation together at London with their children Taimur and Jeh. Kareena took to Instagram to share a wholesome picture from their 'colourful' breakfast. Fans reacted to Kareena's picture and said how cute Jeh and Taimur looked in the shot. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor watches Taimur, Jehangir, Inaaya play together in London park, Saba Ali Khan calls Jeh ‘gunda’. See pic) Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of her 'colourful' breakfast from her London vacation.

Kareena's latest Instagram post

On Tuesday, Kareena posted a picture with Saif, Taimur and Jeh seated around a breakfast table in colorful clothes, posing for the camera. While Kareena looked beautiful in an orange shirt paired with blue jeans, Saif opted for a green shirt instead. Seated across them at the table were their children Taimur and Jeh, in matching blue jerseys. Jeh closed his eyes and gave a cute expression, while Taimur smiled at the camera. On the table, one could spot cherries and blueberries. Kareena captioned the picture: "We like our breakfasts to be CoLoUrFuL (rainbow emoticon) Summer of 2023 (red heart emoticons)"

Fan reactions

Fans couldn't handle the cuteness of the picture and added to the comments. "Jeh is the exact replica of kareena and taimur is the exact replica of saif!" observed a fan. A comment read, "A very beautiful family mashallah." Another said, "Jeh looks mischievous... I bet he is quite a handful! such a lovely picture!"

More on Kareena's London vacation

Earlier last Friday, Kareena had taken to her Instagram Stories to share some pictures from their visit to the BBC Earth Experience. Sharing a selfie with Saif in which he made a victory sign as they posed in front of an Earth replica, Kareena wrote, “My world". She shared a long shot from the same spot too.

Saif headed to vacation right after the release of Adipurush. He plays the role of Lankesh in Adipurush. The Om Raut film also starring Prabhas as Raghav and Kriti Sanon as Janki is an adaptation of the epic Ramayana, which has been slammed by the audience for its scenes and poor dialogues. Saif will be next seen in Devara alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Kareena is on a break from the shoot of Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, which also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Tabu in pivotal roles. She has Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller which is based on the book, The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She also has Hansal Mehta's next in the pipeline.

