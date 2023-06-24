Diljit Dosanjh reacts after getting shoutout from top US leader at luncheon hosted for PM Modi

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has reacted after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke about him at a luncheon hosted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The US leader also mentioned Jhumpa Lahiri's novels, samosas (Indian snack), and Mindy Kaling's comedy. (Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh reacts to video speculating on the 'touch touch' that happened between him and Taylor Swift) Diljit Dosanjh onstage at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California in April.

What Antony Blinken said about Diljit Dosanjh?

On Friday, US State Department with US Vice President Kamala Harris hosted PM Narendra Modi at a luncheon, where Antony Blinken highlighted how India is part of their daily lives. He said, "Here in the US, India is a part of our daily lives. We enjoy our Jhumpa Lahiri novels over samosas. We laugh at the comedies of Mindy Kaling. We dance to the beats of Diljit at Coachella. And yes Mr Prime Minister and I can say this from personal experience, we keep ourselves more or less fit and healthy doing yoga."

Diljit reacted

Hours after the remark, Diljit shared a clip of Anthony Blinken's address on Twitter. On Friday night, posting the video on the social media platform, Diljit added Indian and American Flags. He, however, didn't caption the post.

Diljit at Coachella

In April this year, Diljit made every Indian proud by becoming the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella. It is an annual music festival in Indio, Coachella Valley, California to exhibit top-class performers from all over the globe.

Diljit's upcoming projects

In the upcoming months, Diljit is all set to come up with Netflix's film Chamkila, which is helmed by Imtiaz Ali. Parineeti Chopra is also a part of Chamkila, which will stream on Netflix in 2024. The film presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, Amar Singh Chamkila who rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music. He was shot dead at the age of just 27.

Diljit on Chamkila

The highest record-selling artist of his time, Chamkila is still regarded as one of the best live-stage performers that Punjab has ever produced. On being a part of the film, Diljit had earlier said, as quoted by news agency ANI, “Playing Amar Singh Chamkila has been one of the most challenging experiences of my life, and I am thrilled to be returning to Netflix with yet another exciting story.”

"It has been a pleasure to work with Parineeti and the entire team that has worked extremely hard to bring this beautiful story to life. To be able to sing to Rahman sir's exemplary music was a meditative experience and I hope I have been able to do justice to his vision. Thank you Imtiaz for believing in me for this role," he had added.

