Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan twin in black as they celebrate Diwali with Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu. See pics

Actor Saif Ali Khan and his wife-actor Kareena Kapoor celebrated their pre-Diwali bash with his sister-actor Soha Ali Khan and her husband-actor Kunal Kemmu. Taking to Instagram, Soha shared a post with Saif, Kareena, and Kunal, giving glimpses inside their celebrations. She also wished her fans on the occasion. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor, Shibani Dandekar stun in black, Malaika Arora picks neon for a Diwali bash. See pics)

In the first photo, Soha stood next to Saif Ali Khan with Kareena posing next to him. She rested her head next to Kunal and kept her hand on Soha's shoulder. Saif had his arms around Soha and Kunal. All of them smiled and posed for the camera.

The second photo featured all of them posing in front of a glass window as they stood on a carpeted floor. Kareena, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal were part of the third photo. The last photo featured Kunal standing next to Soha who sat on a couch.

For the occasion, Saif and Kareena twinned in black outfits. While she wore a black and golden suit with red jutis, he opted for a black and red kurta with white pyjama and black shoes. Soha dressed in a yellow suit while Kunal opted for a black ensemble with a red jacket.

Soha captioned the post, "Love light and laughter. Wishing a very happy Diwali to you and you loved ones #happydiwali." Fans also wished them on the occasion taking to the comments section. A person said, "Happy Diwali to you and your loved ones Dear @sakpataudi ma'am... Stay safe and blessed always." Re-sharing Soha's post on her Instagram Stories, Kareena added a 'family love' sticker.

Kareena will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film. Saif will be next seen in Adipurush alongside Prabhas, and Kriti Sanon. He was last seen with Hrithik Roshan in the action thriller film Vikram Vedha.

Soha was last seen in the web series Hush Hush alongside Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami and Karishma Tanna. It released on Prime Video in September this year.

