Kareena Kapoor says Taimur, Jeh make every day 'a little crazy, a little special, a little exhausting' for her

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has opened up about how life has changed after giving birth to two children. She said her life has become 'a little crazy, a little special, a little exhausting, and a little rewarding'. In her book, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, she added that she loves being a mom as well as acting and didn’t want to give up on anything.

Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to her second son, Jehangir Ali Khan, earlier this year. Kareena and actor Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 and welcomed their first son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. While Taimur is four years old, and Jeh turns six months old in August.

Pinkvilla quoted an excerpt from her book where she speaks on the advice that her mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore gave her. “Her advice was to do whatever I wanted but with confidence. She did some great work in the movies after her marriage and kids and was a real inspiration. My mother is also a strong role model for me, and she and my father both told me I must keep at it. So I thought what the heck! I plunged headlong into not one but two pregnancies and I now have these two tots in my life who make every day feel a little crazy, a little special, a little exhausting, and a little rewarding," Kareena wrote.

She also added, "The truth is I love being a mom. And I love acting. And I didn’t want to give up on anything, even through my pregnancy. In fact, after I got married, I did think hard about my decision to have a family. I thought people would see me differently. But Saif told me I could do it all. He and I have worked hard to build a strong foundation for our relationship, and I truly believe my kids will always have that to stand on. And, hopefully, Jeh will be as confident as Taimur, because of his parents."

Also Read | BTS: Did you know RM's song Fantastic featured in 2015 film Fantastic Four?

On the occasion of Saif's 51st birthday, Kareena, Saif, Taimur and Jeh recently flew to the Maldives. On Monday, Kareena shared pictures on Instagram to wish Saif and gave a glimpse of Jeh as well. She had captioned her post, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want."

Meanwhile, Kareena will feature next in Laal Singh Chadha, co-starring opposite Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. She was last seen in Angrezi Medium.