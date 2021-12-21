Kareena Kapoor says Saif Ali Khan ‘spoils’ Taimur quite a lot: ‘It annoys me sometimes’

Kareena Kapoor, in a new interview, described herself as an easygoing parent but said that between her and Saif Ali Khan, she is a ‘little tougher’. She added that she is the one who instills discipline in their sons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Saif and Kareena got married in 2012 and have two children - five-year-old Taimur Ali Khan and ten-month-old Jehangir Ali Khan.

Talking to Cosmopolitan India, Kareena said, “I am not very strict...I think I am quite relaxed and chill. I have to inculcate discipline a little more as Saif spoils Taimur so much that it annoys me sometimes. And during the lockdown, our schedules went haywire. So, Saif would want to watch a movie with Taimur at 10 pm and I would have to step in and say no because it is his bedtime.”

“Now with two children, it has certainly become a bit more difficult, but I have to be particular about things like meals and bedtime. With Saif being so relaxed, I have to be a little tougher as I feel children need to grow up with some sense of discipline,” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, Kareena tested positive for Covid-19. Last week, on Instagram Stories, she shared an emotional message about being away from Taimur and Jehangir. “Covid I hate you…I miss my babies (heartbroken emoji) but…soon…will do this (muscle emojis),” she wrote. She is in self-isolation as she recovers from the virus.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Kareena Kapoor says Taimur Ali Khan ‘fired’ her when she asked him to ‘chill out’

On Monday, Kareena shared an old video of Taimur taking a tumble while learning to walk, as she wished him on his fifth birthday. “Your first steps, your first fall... I recorded it with so much pride. This isn’t your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high... ‘cause you are my tiger… Happy Birthday my heartbeat... My Tim Tim, no one like you mera beta,” she wrote.