Kareena Kapoor says she is 'real', doesn't have bunch of PRs, managers: 'I don't have time, I have a life'

Kareena Kapoor has a lot on her plate being a mother of two and a successful career in films to maintain. The actor said that she keeps it real on her social media and elsewhere because she doesn't have the time to work with multiple agencies, PR team and managers. Also read: Kareena Kapoor on Ranveer Singh's nude shoot: 'Everyone has lot of free time'

Kareena is currently promoting her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan. This is her first film after the birth of her younger son, Jehangir.

Talking about why she prefers to keep it real, Kareena told Zoom in an interview, “I am not a brand. I think people like me because I am as real as it can get. I don't have 5 agencies and 4 PR people and 3 managers running after me, telling me I should this interview or I should put this post or that, like let's sit down and chalk a plan. I can't because I don't have the time. I have two kids, I have family. I have a life, I have friends, I don't have time to do so much.”

She added, "My job is to be loyal to my fans, do great work, try and do the best I can and then just go back home, and run away and give my time to my family."

Kareena occasionally posts her personal pictures on Instagram and said that she knows how to maintain a fine balance in her usage of social media. She will now be seen on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, where she will share the couch with her Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Aamir Khan.

Kareena recently returned from her long vacation in England to join Aamir in promotions for the film. She shared a few glimpses of her family holiday on Instagram. Before leaving for the UK, Kareena wrapped up the shoot of her debut OTT project, Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of the book, The Devotion of Suspect X.

