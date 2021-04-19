Kareena Kapoor says she once put on 8 kgs after a trip to Tuscany: 'It’s in my family to put on weight easily'

Actor Kareena Kapoor has said that putting on weight easily runs in her family, and therefore, they have to be conscious of what they eat. Kareena was featured as a guest on cooking show Star vs Food, and she talked about how she gained 8 kgs on a trip to Italy in 2019.

“We went for a holiday to Tuscany and we had all these amazing brick oven pizzas and I came back gaining eight kilos because all I did was watch that chef make pizza's day in and day out. It was like art, making a pizza is easy but starting from scratch and actually doing it the way they do is an art," she said, as per a report in India Today.

Talking about how she has to be mindful of what she eats, she said, "I think most of the times actors have been very healthy with what they eat. This generation especially is extremely conscious of their food, no gluten, no sugar, or everyone is on some sort of packed meal. Back when Karisma was still in the movies, people were not as conscious of food, but today's generation is always interested in knowing what’s in their meal, from salt to the quantity of oil. I was shocked by the amount of oil that goes into making the Pesto sauce that we made today. So, I think everyone is conscious including me because it’s in my family to put on weight easily, so I have to be extra careful.”

Also on the show, Kareena was asked what sort of food she would prepare for certain Bollywood stars, and she revealed that she would cook some roast chicken and roast potatoes for husband Saif Ali Khan, tandoori chicken for Shah Rukh Khan and something Chinese for her friend Malaika Arora.