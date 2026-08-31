Kareena Kapoor says she tells her sons to cry if they want to: ‘Men and boys have no fear of being sensitive today’

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have carved out their own place in the film industry despite coming from illustrious film families. They now raise two sons together- Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Kareena often shares pictures from her vacations and special occasions, where she can be seen with Taimur and Jeh. On Monday, Kareena was seen with the cast and crew of Daayra, her upcoming release.

What Kareena said

Kareena Kapoor spoke about raising her sons Taimur and Jeh,

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At the trailer release event, the actor spoke about working with director Meghna Gulzar. She also shared how she encourages her sons to embrace their feelings, saying that it is completely okay for them to cry whenever they feel the need to.

"At the end of the day, I'm a mother of two sons and of course, I'm, I'm terrified because as a mother, you, you kind of want to do your best, you want to protect them, you want to also show them a side that they are responsible. So the only thing I keep praying for is kindness. Men should be more kind, boys should be more kind.," she emphasised.

"Ye soch hamesha hai ke ladki hamesha bohot sensitive hoti hai (This thought is always there that girls are always very sensitive), but that's not true. I think there are men and boys who today have no fear of being sensitive, of, of crying in front of a girl or crying in front of their mother. I always tell my son, if he wants to cry, you should, if that's what you feel, because he has to experience that and he has to know," Kareena added.

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{{^usCountry}} Taimur Ali Khan, the elder son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, has been one of the most talked-about celebrity kids since his birth on 20 December 2016. He became a media sensation, with his adorable looks and playful expressions winning the hearts of fans and photographers alike. He was often photographed on his way to and from school and became known for cheerfully waving at the paparazzi. His popularity grew so much that Taimur dolls even began selling in the market. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taimur Ali Khan, the elder son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, has been one of the most talked-about celebrity kids since his birth on 20 December 2016. He became a media sensation, with his adorable looks and playful expressions winning the hearts of fans and photographers alike. He was often photographed on his way to and from school and became known for cheerfully waving at the paparazzi. His popularity grew so much that Taimur dolls even began selling in the market. {{/usCountry}}

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About Daayra

Daayra unfolds in the "aftermath of a crime that grips the nation sparking widespread outrage, while setting a series of events and 2 investigations in motion. As the search for answers deepens, two senior police officers, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, find themselves navigating the same system through different approaches to duty and justice, on opposing sides of a case that challenges the very idea of right and wrong.

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The film releases in theatres on September 18.