Kareena Kapoor says Taimur Ali Khan ‘fired’ her when she asked him to ‘chill out’

Kareena Kapoor said that her elder son, Taimur Ali Khan, is very active and ‘just doesn’t sit down’. She revealed that he ‘fired’ her recently when she asked him to take it easy.

In an interview, Kareena was asked if she encourages her sons, Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan, to play outdoor sports. She said that her elder son ‘doesn’t sit for a minute’ and is constantly running around.

Speaking to Tweak India, Kareena said, “It’s not like I am a football player or anything, but I love my walk, my run, my yoga. The kids are anyway super active. In fact, Taimur just doesn’t sit down. He starts from the minute he wakes up to the minute he is in bed. Right now, we are in Pataudi, so there is so much space for him to run around. You know, it’s so green and all the trees… From climbing trees to running around, he doesn’t sit for a minute.”

“It’s really tiring. I keep telling him, ‘Why don’t you chill out? Sometimes you have to chill also.’ He has fired me back and said, ‘I am on holiday, I am not here to chill.’ So, according to him, a holiday is being active. In his mind, I mean he is four-and-a-half years old, he just has to be active. Bam-bam, that’s it!” she added.

Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan in the titular role. The film, a remake of the critically-acclaimed Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, is directed by Advait Chandan and also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in key roles. After several delays owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, Laal Singh Chaddha is set to hit the theatres on Baisakhi (April 14), 2022.

Apart from this, Kareena also has Karan Johar’s ambitious period drama Takht in the pipeline. The film will also star Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.