Kareena Kapoor shares candid selfies with BFFs Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, misses 'lolo' Karisma Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories to upload a candid selfie with her BFFs, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. The trio were also joined by Mallika Bhat in one of the B/W pictures. (Also read: Malaika Arora joins Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora for fun outing. See pics)

Kareena Kapoor's latest Instagram Stories feature a couple of selfies with her BFFs.

Kareena's sister, actor Karisma Kapoor who is also a part of their close knit group, was missing from the selfie. Kareena wrote in the caption, "Our Forever... (red heart) Missing our lolo..." Karisma is currently working on her comeback project, Brown. She plays the titular role of Rita Brown, an alcoholic cop in the show set in Kolkata. In the B/W selfies that Kareena posted with her BFFs on Saturday evening, all of them are seen coordinating their outfits to matching white t-shirts and pouting at the lens with a makeup free look and hair left untied. Kareena captioned another selfie on her Instagram Stories with a “Sisters” emoji, where she was joined by both Malaika and Amrita.

Kareena with Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Mallika Bhat.

Kareena Kapoor with Malaika and Amrita Arora.

Recently, Kareena was spotted with both Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora at a restaurant for a casual get-together. They were spotted at a Mumbai restaurant, where they were joined by designer Manish Malhotra and one more friend. Malaika had earlier opened up about their friendship over the years and what brings them together. During her stint as a judge on a reality show in 2021, she had said, "Wo do behne hain (Both Kareena and Karisma), aur hum do behne hain (We are two sets of sisters). We are very similar... Humari kafi likes and dislikes similar hai (We hare similar likes and dislikes). It all depends on what one says in the group. But the one common thing about the four of us is hume khana bohot accha lagta hai (We love food). So everything revolves around food."

Last week, actor-couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who went to Africa for a vacation with their children Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, returned to India. Kareena gave her fans a lot of glimpses from her trip through her Instagram.

