Kareena Kapoor shares cute pictures of niece Inaaya on her birthday; spot Taimur and Jeh. See pics

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to share cute pictures of Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya to wish her on her birthday. Inaaya turned 6 on September 29. Kareena's pictures for niece Inaaya was all things cute, which also included the actor's own kids Taimur and Jeh. (Also read: Sara Ali Khan ties rakhi to Jeh; see more pics from Raksha Bandhan celebration at Kareena Kapoor's place)

Kareena's Instagram post

Soha Alia Khan's daughter Inaaya turned 6 on September 29.

Kareena took to Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday our little princess …most beautiful in every way ..love, chocolate cake and happiness always …(red heart emoticons)." She also tagged Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu.

The first picture had Inaaya and Taimur together, where the two of them were seen looking at something that caught their attention. Taimur held onto Inaaya's shoulders and the two of them looked cute. The next picture had Kareena feeding a piece of cake to Inaaya, while Taimur stood right beside her. The last picture had Inaaya holding the hand of Jeh in what seemed to be a birthday celebration from a few years ago.

Kareena also posted another picture of Inaaya on her Instagram Stories, where she was seen with Taimur. The adorable picture had Taimur stick his tongue out to make a goofy expression at the camera. Kareena wrote "Happy Birthday Sister" in the caption to it.

Kareena on her Instagram Stories.

More details

Earlier, in a candid conversation with Hindustan Times in 2022, Soha had shared how her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor keeps it real on Instagram. She said, "When it comes to her Instagram, it’s not necessarily how she looks all the time, she wants to show people a little insight into her life and the things that are happening around her as they happen in a more natural and fluid way."

Soha is the daughter of Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and the sister of actor Saif Ali Khan. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017. Soha and husband Kunal released a children’s book titled Inni and Bobo last year.

Meanwhile, Kareena keeps sharing candid pictures of her children and family from various occasions on her Instagram. On the work front, she was last seen in the Netflix thriller Jaane Jaan, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. She has The Crew and Hansal Mehta's next in the pipeline.

