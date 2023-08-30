Sara Ali Khan ties rakhi to Jeh; see more pics from Raksha Bandhan celebration at Kareena Kapoor's place

Kareena's Raksha Bandhan pics

Apart from Kareena, Sara also shared the same bunch of pictures on Instagram. In one of the pictures, all of the sisters posed for the camera and flashed a bright smile. Saif Ali Khan stood beside his sisters Soha and Saba, meanwhile the rest sat on the couch in front, including Kareena, Ibrahim, Jeh, Taimur, Sara with Inaaya sitting on her lap.

In another snap, Ibrahim sat in the middle with Jeh and Taimur sitting on his either side. Kareena looked stunning in a white traditional churidaar, while Sara opted for a printed ensemble. Saif, on the other hand, looked regal in a red kurta. Ibrahim opted for a black kurta and white pyjama, which seemed to be the dress code for the boys, as Taimur and Jeh also wore the same outfits.

Kareena shared the pictures and wrote, "Family Ties (red heart emoticons)" in the caption. Meanwhile, Sara shared a couple of other pictures where she was seen tying rakhi on Jeh's hands, and another where she held little Inaaya as she performed rituals in front of Taimur and Jeh. In another picture, Sara was seen putting a tika on Taimur's forehead. Captioning the pictures, she wrote, "Happy Raksha Bandhan."

A fan reacted to the pictures and wrote, "I love how you always make sure to share raksha bandhan pictures with family." Another wrote, "Beautiful family." A fan also wrote, "Good looks good looks and good looks." Another commented, "Look at Jeh! He looks just like you Kareena."

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in the Netflix India thriller Jaane Jaan, where she stars with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Meanwhile, she also has Hansal Mehta's next in the pipeline.

Sara was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. She has Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino in the pipeline. Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to mark his acting debut soon.

