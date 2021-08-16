Kareena Kapoor shares first full family picture with Jeh from Maldives, wishes Saif Ali Khan on birthday

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the first full family picture along with her newborn son Jeh Ali Khan on Monday. Taking to Instagram, Kareena dropped a post also featuring her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and their other son Taimur.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished Saif Ali Khan as he rang in his 51st birthday. Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want."

In the first picture, the family is seen enjoying their time sitting by a pool. While Saif wore a white kurta-pyjama, Kareena opted for a multi-colour dress. Taimur posed for the camera in ethnic wear while Jeh was lying next to the couple in a green onesie.

In the second photo, Kareena and Saif were in a pool as they looked towards the ocean.

Taking to the comments section, Malaika Arora wrote, "Happy birthday my dear Saifu" while Amrita Arora dropped a bunch of red heart emojis. Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan commented, "Happy Birthday Bhai. Lots of love and hugs. Stay safe and have a suuupppaaaah one."

Fans also showered love on them with red heart, fire and heart emojis while many wished Saif on the occasion. They also dropped comments including "fantastic look", "cute family", "what a beautiful family" and "couple goals".

The family recently flew to the Maldives to celebrate Saif's birthday. This is the first vacation that the family has taken after the birth of their second son, Jehangir Ali Khan, earlier this year. Kareena and Saif tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their first son Taimur in 2016.

Last week, the paparazzi in Mumbai got a good look at Jeh Ali Khan as the family paid Kareena's father actor Randhir Kapoor a visit at his new Bandra home.

Since Jeh's birth, Kareena has not shared any post on Instagram revealing his face. After his full name came to the public eye, the couple has been trolled and also faced hate online. Kareena told India Today in an interview on the matter, "You know I am a very, very positive person. I am very happy and content. I want to spread happiness and positivity in a time like Covid, I can't think of trolls or any form of negativity."

“Now there is no other way, I have to start meditating. Because aur koi chaara nahi raha na abhi (I have no other option). That's just now because I am pushed against the wall so now I am like ‘OK, I will stay meditating'. There are two sides to a coin. So it's okay. If there is positivity, there is negativity, I have to look at it like that. I wish there wasn't. Because we have two innocent children we are talking about. But we are going to stay happy and positive,” she had added.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kareena spoke about 4-year-old Taimur and 6-months-old Jehangir. She said, “He barely six months old, but Jeh looks exactly like me and Tim looks like Saif [Ali Khan]. At six months, Tim didn’t like too many new faces, but Jeh seems comfortable. Taimur has more of Saif’s personality, and Jeh seems like a wonderful mix."