Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda gives Sri Lankan twist to his Kaalia song: 'Playing in loop'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has given a Sri Lankan twist to his popular song Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai, from his film Kaalia. Taking to Instagram, Amitabh shared a video in which the audio of the song was replaced by the Sri Lankan song Manike Mage Hithe.

Sharing the clip, Amitabh Bachchan captioned it, "Part 2 .. क्या किया .. क्या हो गया (what I did, what happened) .. !! But truly an ode to that incredible Sri Lankan song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ .. and edited here to my KALIA song by the genius in the house , grand daughter NAVYA NAVELI ..BUT honestly “Manike .. playing in loop whole night .. impossible to stop listening to it .. SUUUPPEEERRRBBB." The original song of Kaalia was sung by Kishore Kumar.

Reacting to the post, Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan dropped a series of rocket emojis and Navya commented with, "Hahaha love you."

Fans also showered love on the post with several commenting "this is amazing", "hahaha....fab work genius @navyananda ... but @amitabhbachchan nothing can beat #jahanteriyehnazar , I can listen to it on loop all night" and "best song ever".

Released in 1981, Kaalia featured Amitabh Bachchan, Parveen Babi, Asha Parekh, Kader Khan, Pran, Amjad Khan, KN Singh and Jagdeep. Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai is a classic upbeat song and is considered one of the most iconic songs of the 1980s.

Meanwhile, Amitabh will return with a new season of his popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). The 78-year-old actor recently took to Instagram and posted pictures from the sets. He had captioned it, "Back on that chair from 2000... That's 21 years. A lifetime! And gratitude to all that came along."

Amitabh has hosted the show since its inception in 2000, except for the third season in 2007, which was hosted by actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Amitabh Bachchan has a packed line-up of projects including thriller Chehre, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, Karan Johar-backed Brahmastra and Ajay Devgn's directorial Mayday.