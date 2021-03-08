Kareena Kapoor shares first pic of newborn son on Women's Day: 'There’s nothing women can’t do'

Kareena Kapoor has shared the first photo of her newborn son on International Women's Day. The photo shows the baby all bundled up and resting on Kareena's shoulder while she clicks a selfie.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "There’s nothing women can’t do Happy Women’s Day my loves #InternationalWomensDay." The photo received a tonne of love from Kareena's fans and friends. Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan wrote. "You're a rock...love you." A fan wrote, "Aww happy women’s day bebo."

Saif and Kareena welcomed the baby boy on February 21. They are also parents to a four-year-old son named Taimur. Ahead of the arrival of the baby, the family started moving to a bigger apartment, just across the street from their Fortune Heights residence. The new home boasts of a nursery for the little one and a swimming pool, among other things.

Also read: Bombay Begums review: Pooja Bhatt is brilliant in Alankrita Shrivastava's inelegant but empowering Netflix show

Saif shared the happy news of his son’s birth in a statement and thanked everyone for their good wishes. “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support,” he said.

The couple is yet to reveal his name. They are guarded after the backlash they received for the name of their older son, Taimur.

After the baby's arrival, Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor said, Taimur is nothing but happy to have a younger brother by his side. "Oh! He's delighted. He is very happy about having a little brother. In fact, even Saif is excited. He is very happy, so is my daughter, and I just bless them all from the core of my heart," he said.

Recently, Kareena marked her one year anniversary on Instagram. She shared a post--a quick edit of the many pictures and videos that she has shared on social media in the last year. These included glimpses from her trip to Himachal Pradesh over the Diwali break last year, to pictures of Saif and Taimur at home. "Shall continue to have fun.." Kareena wrote in her caption. The video began with the words "I lasted 365 days on the gram," and concluded with, "Thank you for all the love. Can't wait to share more."