Kareena Kapoor Khan recaps first year on Instagram in nostalgic post, but fans want baby pics
- Fans clamoured for any new detail about Kareena Kapoor's new baby, after she posted a year-in-recap post on Instagram.
Actor Kareena Kapoor has shared a post commemorating her first year on Instagram. Kareena joined the platform in March 2020, and has shared a mixture of personal photos and sponsored posts.
Some fans, however, were expecting Kareena to post a picture of her new baby. Kareena and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, welcomed their second son in February. They are parents to four-year-old Taimur.
"Cnt wait to see a glimpse of ur lil munchkin," one person commented. "Name?" asked another. Saif and Kareena have provided no details about their son, since announcing his birth in an official statement last month. “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support," Saif had said.
Kareena's post was a quick edit of the many pictures and videos that she has shared on social media in the last year. These include glimpses from her trip to Himachal Pradesh over the Diwali break last year, to pictures of Saif and Taimur at home. "Shall continue to have fun.." Kareena wrote in her caption. The video began with the words "I lasted 365 days on the gram," and concluded with, "Thank you for all the love. Can't wait to share more."
Also read: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor come together for first photo after birth of second son, Karisma and Malaika join them
Saif's sister, Saba Ali Khan, took to the comments section and wrote, "Mashallah." Others such as her stylist Tanya Ghavri and her manager Poonam Damania reacted with emojis.
Since giving birth, Kareena had shared only two posts on Instagram before the year-in-recap video -- the first was a poster for Saif's upcoming film, Bhoot Police, and the second was a selfie in which Kareena posed with her trademark pout.
