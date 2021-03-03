Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor come together for first photo after birth of second son, Karisma and Malaika join them

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who welcomed their second son last month, were visited by their close friends on Wednesday evening. Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor, who also joined them, shared a picture from the get-together on Instagram.

Manish Malhotra, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora and Natasha Poonawalla were also seen in the frame. This is Saif and Kareena’s first picture together after the arrival of their second child. While she wore a pale olive green shirt, he was dressed in a crisp white kurta-pyjama.

“Lovely evenings,” Karisma captioned the image, taken in an outdoor area. She added a heart emoji. Fans jumped to the comments section to shower love. “Superb click @therealkarismakapoor mam love u mam forever,” one wrote. “Wow bebo you look so so so pretty @kareenakapoorkhan,” another wrote.

Karan Johar, who was also seen arriving at Saif and Kareena’s house on Wednesday evening, was not a part of the group picture shared by Karisma.





Saif and Kareena welcomed the baby boy on February 21. They are also parents to a four-year-old son named Taimur. Ahead of the arrival of the newborn, the family moved to a more spacious apartment, just across the street from their former Fortune Heights residence. The new home boasts of a nursery for the little one and a swimming pool, among other things.

Saif shared the happy news of his son’s birth in a statement and thanked everyone for their good wishes. “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support,” he said.

Saif and Kareena yet to share the first photo of their younger son or reveal his name. They are guarded after the backlash they received for the name of their older son, Taimur, which was associated with the Turkic conqueror Timur.

