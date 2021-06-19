Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor shares Jab We Met's iconic line after Cristiano Ronaldo endorsed water over cola
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor shares Jab We Met's iconic line after Cristiano Ronaldo endorsed water over cola

Kareena Kapoor has shared a post featuring Jab We Met's famous line 'Paani ka kaam paani hi karta hai'. Her post comes a few days after Cristiano Ronaldo promoted drinking water over soft drinks.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 19, 2021 08:07 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor shares a post featuring her dialogue from Jab We Met after Cristiano Ronaldo promoted water over cola.(Handout via REUTERS/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor has seemingly reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's gesture of endorsing water over soft drinks. Earlier this week, the international footballer was seen shifting soft drink bottles to one side and lifting a water bottle to promote drinking water.

Following the now-famous gesture, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a post featuring her 'paani ka kaam paani hi karta hai' line from her movie Jab We Met. ​In the Imtiaz Ali starrer, Kareena's Geet delivered the dialogue after she raced from one station to another. As the vendor hands over the bottle to her, Geet says, "Cola-shola sab apni jagah hai, par paani ka kaam paani hi karta hai." Kareena shared the post with '100' and cool emojis.

Kareena Kapoor shares a post featuring her dialogue from Jab We Met.

On Monday, during a pre-match press conference for UEFA Euro 2020, Cristiano wasn't pleased with the fact that two Coca-Cola bottles were kept in front of him. The Portuguese star moved the bottles out of the camera view and encouraged people to drink water instead. This gesture took $4 billion from Coca-Cola's market value and its shares dropped 1.6 percent.

Before Kareena, Amrita Rao had also reacted to his gesture. Days after her 'jal lijiye' scene from Vivaah had gone viral, paving the way for numerous memes, she came across a meme that combined the scene with Cristiano's gesture. "Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano made the 'Jal lijiye' meme international!" a Twitter user tweeted with a meme. Resharing the meme, Amrita said, "Wat'er Are U Saying !!!"

Also read: Kareena Kapoor meets her BFFs Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora after 2 months, shares pics from get-together

Kareena has been busy with her personal life lately. The actor welcomed her second son with Saif Ali Khan earlier this year. While she's given glimpses of the little one, the couple has kept his identity and name under the wraps. Kareena is set to appear in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cristiano ronaldo kareena kapoor jab we met

Related Stories

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan describes first meeting with Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor's new baby: 'He smiled and I melted'

PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 10:14 AM IST
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor shares closer look at her home in new video, don't miss the grand poster bed

PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 03:50 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Emotional to funny: Stories of bond of love between dads and their kids

Video of amazing optical illusion from old Australian TV show goes viral

Tiger rescued from defunct rubber factory in Uttar Pradesh. Watch

Netflix ‘summarises’ Breaking Bad with Phir Hera Pheri quotes, see funny pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP