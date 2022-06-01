Kareena Kapoor posts pic of Taimur eating 'pizza and fries’ with Laksshya Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor celebrates her children Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan’s birthdays with heartwarming Instagram tributes. On Wednesday, the actor also shared an adorable social media post to wish a ‘happy birthday’ to Laksshya Kapoor, son of actor Tusshar Kapoor. Read more: Kareena Kapoor checks into Darjeeling hotel with son Jeh, gets a warm welcome

“Happy birthday darling Laksh. Let's eat more pizza and fries is the vibe,” Kareena wrote along with a photo of Taimur and Laksshya. In the picture, the two are seated next to each other, and smiling, as they gorge on some pizza and fries. Both Taimur and Laksshya were dressed in blue. Tusshar reshared Kareena’s photo with a ‘thank you’ on his Instagram Stories.

Kareena Kapoor wished Laksshya on his birthday on Instagram.

Tusshar welcomed his son, Laksshya Kapoor, on June 1, 2016, via surrogacy. In an interview in January 2022, the actor shared how people reacted to him after he became a father. “A lot of people were curious about the medical aspects, even going into the idea of whether I should have adopted or just got married. People had their own notions. Nobody really reacted negatively. There was a lot of positivity, they were all supportive, but there were questions about how my journey will be. Which is why I have written this book, to give an honest account of my journey. I was nervous before taking the step of becoming a father,” he told PTI.

Meanwhile, Kareena is slated to make her Netflix debut in The Devotion of Suspect X. In May, the actor was filming the Sujoy Ghosh-helmed project in Darjeeling and other hill stations in West Bengal. The Netflix series is an on-screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino's acclaimed detective novel of the same name. In March 2022, Netflix announced that Kareena will star in the film, which will also feature actors Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

