Kareena Kapoor checks into Darjeeling hotel with son Jeh, gets a warm welcome

Kareena Kapoor is slated to make her Netflix debut in The Devotion of Suspect X. The actor is filming the Sujoy Ghosh-helmed project in Darjeeling. On Monday, a new video of the actor, her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan, and their entourage entering a hotel in the West Bengal hill station made its way online, and was shared by fan accounts. In the video, Kareena and ‘Jeh baba,’ as the actor often calls her son in her Instagram posts, are greeted by the hotel staff, who also offer Kareena refreshments. Read more: Kareena Kapoor is all smiles in leaked pics from The Devotion of Suspect X sets

In the 30-second video, Kareena is seen dressed casually in a white tee and black pants, while carrying a bouquet of flowers and a white shawl gifted to her by the hotel staff on her arrival. Following Kareena is her son Jeh, who was being carried by his nanny. In the video a server is seen offering Kareena tender coconut water, for which the actor thanked him, and replied, “I’m fine.” Kareena and Jeh are then seen being escorted inside the hotel lobby by the staff.

Kareena has been sharing behind-the-scene photos and videos from her ongoing shoot in the hills of West Bengal. Before Darjeeling, the actor posted photos from the Kalimpong leg of her shoot. She was also joined by husband Saif Ali Khan, and their son Taimur Ali Khan, during her shoot in Darjeeling, where the family posed with fans.

Kareena’s first OTT project, The Devotion of Suspect X is an on-screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino's acclaimed detective novel of the same name. In March 2022, Netflix announced that Kareena will star in the Sujoy Ghosh film, which will also feature actors Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Kareena released a statement after the Netflix announcement, saying, "I can’t wait to begin work on this exciting project. It's one that has all the right ingredients… a great story, a visionary director and a super talented cast and crew, I’m really looking forward to working with Sujoy, Jaideep, and Vijay. It’s the beginning of an electrifying journey and I can’t wait for audiences worldwide to see this global bestseller book come to life.”

