Kareena Kapoor shares photos of grumpy Jeh as he refuses to leave her lap, wishes him on his 2nd birthday. See post

Kareena Kapoor has shared a cute birthday post for younger son Jehangir Ali Khan. The little one turned two on Tuesday. The actor shared two throwback pictures of Jeh from the sets of her Hansal Mehta film in London, which show him in a bad mood as he refuses to leave her lap. Also read: Kareena Kapoor poses with 'gorgeous mamma to be' Anissa Malhotra Jain in new pic. See post

Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote on Instagram, "Doesn't want to leave my lap... this situation will soon reverse. I love you with all my heart and soul, my Jeh baba! Happy Birthday son. Thank you, @khamkhaphotoartist, for capturing this precious moment on our TBM set in London, 2022. Forever and more."

Actor Soni Razdan commented on the post, “Happy Birthday darling Jeh. And yes enjoy it while it lasts because it doesn’t.” Talking about Kareena, a fan said, “She is so inspiring that besides having family she manages everything so well.” A fan commented on the pics, “Oh my god. That's tooooo cute.” Another wrote, “So adorable, happy 2nd Birthday to Jeh.” One more wrote, “Awww thats Sooo precious.”

Kareena had taken Jehangir to London as she filmed for Hansal Mehta's next. The film is a murder mystery. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan stayed in Mumbai with their elder son Taimur.

Kareena once opened up about how she wants both her sons to know about her as a working mom. "My kids have to understand that because both Saif and I are working parents. And it’s something I’ve always told Taimur. I’ve been going to work since he was seven months old. I make it a point to tell him that while on some days, I need to go out, on others, his father has to. It’s something that he has understood and both he and Jeh have to grow to understand that both of their parents work so that we all can have a good life. They should respect that the woman of the house also works. They should know that their mother also goes to work. Work is a part of me that will always be there. This is how my boys will have to be brought up," Kareena told News18 in an interview last year.

