Kareena Kapoor shares pic of son Jehangir Ali Khan on all fours on Yoga Day, explains importance of ‘balance’

Actor Kareena Kapoor, on International Yoga Day, shared a picture of her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan trying to balance himself on his hands and feet. Taking to Instagram, Kareena posted the photo in which Jehangir, also called Jeh, was seen enjoying himself at their home. Jehangir's nanny was also seen sitting near him. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan sips her favourite coffee after two years in UK after wrapping The Devotion of Suspect X. See pic)

In the picture, Jehangir was seen on a colourful play mat with pictures of several animals and 'zoo' written on it. Jehangir wore a white T-shirt and green shorts. He tried to stand on all fours in the photo as he looked away from the camera with his mouth open. Jehangir is the younger son of Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan.

Sharing the post Kareena captioned it, "Balance…such an important word to life and Yoga. Happy International Yoga Day people …My Jeh baba." Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan commented, "Mahshallah (red heart emoji)." Kareena's friend Amrita Arora wrote, "Hahaha cutie," while Kareena's sister, actor Karisma Kapoor, said, "J baba." They also added red heart emojis.

Kareena and Saif are also parents to their elder son, Taimur Ali Khan. The couple married in 2012, and became parents to Taimur in 2016. Jehangir was born on February 21, 2021.

Earlier in June, Kareena wrapped up the shooting of her OTT debut, Sujoy Ghosh's yet-to-be-titled directorial. On Instagram, she shared several photos, from the sets of her OTT film, featuring Sujoy, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma and other crew members. In one of the pictures, Kareena was seen with Saif and Taimur. She captioned the post, "DSX! The best crew, best ride, best times... and I’m pretty sure the best film too. Get ready @netflix_in... this one is (fire emoji) @jayshewakramani @akshaipuri @itsvijayvarma @jaideepahlawat #SujoyGhosh."

Kareena's OTT debut is a murder mystery, and will stream on Netflix. It is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's most acclaimed works, The Devotion of Suspect X.

After the shoot wrap, Kareena travelled to the UK, and shared a photo on Monday as she enjoyed a beverage. "Waited two years for you baby ...Pret .. #Sipping my coffee Coffee Lover," she wrote. In the picture, Kareena posed with a cup of her favourite coffee at the popular British eatery Pret.

Meanwhile, Kareena is also awaiting the release of Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan in the lead role. The movie is set to release in theatres on August 11, 2022.

