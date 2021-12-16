Kareena Kapoor shares Saif Ali Khan's pic from her balcony across the road: 'Love in times of corona'

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have found a way to keep their romance alive, even when they are living apart due to Covid-19. Earlier this week, Kareena confirmed she was diagnosed with the virus.

On Thursday, the actor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of husband Saif Ali Khan, wearing a red T-shirt and a pair of denims, standing on the terrace on the other side of the road and sipping a hot beverage while she joined him from the building she's quarantined in.

Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, “Ok so we are still...in love in the times of Corona era. Don't forget guys!!! It's lurking.”

Kareena also revealed she was treated with chocolates by her friend, Rhea Kapoor and her mother Sunita Kapoor. The actor shared a picture of the pieces of chocolate spread on a sheet of paper and wrote, “Always cheering me up @rheakapoor Diving right in.... @kapoor.sunita.”

Earlier this week, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told ANI that Kareena and Amrita Arora were diagnosed with Covid-19. “Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for Covid-19. Both of them had violated Covid norms and attended several parties. BMC has ordered people, who came in contact with the two actors, to undergo RT-PCR tests,” they said. BMC also sealed Kareena's house.

Soon, Kareena issued a statement to confirm the report. “I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon.”

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor's rep, in a statement to India Today, said that she contracted the virus at an ‘intimate dinner’ with a few friends and not at a big party. “She and Amrita Arora contracted Covid-19 at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up. It wasn’t a big dinner, just a few people close to Bebo (Kareena Kapoor). There was one person in the group who seemed unwell and was coughing. This person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk,” the rep added.

