Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor's houses undergo sanitisation after last week's bash

Soon after Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor tested positive for Covid-19, the sanitisation process was carried out at Karan Johar's house where the filmmaker had hosted a party with all four of them in attendance. Kareena's house, too, underwent sanitisation.

On Tuesday morning, sanitisation workers were spotted spraying disinfectant at Kareena and Karan Johar's houses. Soon after Kareena's health news came out on Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed her house.

Sanitisation workers at Karan Johar's house. (Varinder Chawla)

Sanitisation workers at Kareena Kapoor's house. (Varinder Chawla)

Karan had hosted a get-together at his residence last Wednesday, December 8. The filmmaker lives with his 78-year-old mother and four-year-old twins, Yash and Roohi.

Karan seemed to have hosted the party to celebrate 20 years of his blockbuster, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. All the four infected celebrities, along with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Alia Bhatt had gathered at Karan's house for the party. Kareena, Karisma Kapoor and Malaika had arrived together at the party. The BMC has said that it was Seema who first got Covid-19. It was at Karan's bash where Kareena and Amrita also got it.

Seema had minor symptoms, said the BMC. On December 11, the Covid-19 report of Seema came positive. The same day Kareena and Amrita, too, got themselves tested and their reports also came positive on Monday .

As of now, BMC has made different teams on ward levels for contact tracing. They are getting details from the people who attended the party, based on which, more testing can be done. Over 15 close contacts have been traced by BMC.

BMC also instructed the people who came in contact with either Kareena or Amrita, to undergo an RT-PCR test. Kareena is currently in home quarantine and her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan are also with her.

(With ANI inputs)