Step inside Kareena Kapoor's new Mumbai home, featuring one of her favourite photo spots: Exclusive

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, recently moved into their new home. The couple moved into a bigger apartment, ahead of the birth of her second son Jeh, close to their former residence in Mumbai. Kareena has now given us an exclusive glimpse into her home.

The actor posed in a few of her favourite nooks, one of which includes a feature wall with floral wallpaper. Kareena Kapoor wore a red dress and posed for a few pictures in the corner. A white-rimmed window doubled up as a prop, as she posed in a black jumpsuit for the camera.

Kareena Kapoor poses against a floral backdrop at home. (Rohan Shrestha for HT Brunch)

The house features black-and-white flooring, a glimpse of which has been spotted in a few of her Instagram photos. In the latest shoot, Kareena sat on the floor and posed for the photos.

Kareena Kapoor poses for a shoot at home. (Rohan Shrestha for HT Brunch)

Kareena's latest pictures come amid the launch of her self-help pregnancy book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. The actor detailed both her pregnancies in the book. She welcomed her first son, Taimur, in 2016. Her second son Jehangir Ali Khan was born earlier this year.

In the book, Kareena has spoken about her diet, the changes in her lifestyle and even opened up about her sex drive. While these made the headlines, Kareena has now noted that people are ‘not used to mainstream actors talking about sex’, especially if it is during pregnancy.

Speaking with HT Brunch, Kareena said, “I don’t think you require guts to talk about this; these are day to day things. Sex is a relevant topic between a husband a wife and it affects how a woman feels.”

“It’s possible that a woman doesn’t feel the need for sex, does not feel the urge, or doesn’t even feel that she likes herself at that point of time during pregnancy. This is what women go through before childbirth. People are not used to seeing mainstream actors talking about these things. But then, they are not used to seeing mainstream actors pregnant either," she added.