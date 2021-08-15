Anil Kapoor to paparazzi after Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani's wedding: 'Aashirwaad do'. Watch

Anil Kapoor sought the blessings of the paparazzi present outside his Juhu home on Saturday night after his daughter Rhea Kapoor married Karan Boolani. The actor was seen distributing boxes of sweets to the cameramen present at the venue.

“Dil se de rahe hai, aashirwaad do, blessing do, aap logo ka good wishes, aap logo ka wishes, thank you so much, jaise Sonam (Kapoor) ko aapne wish kiya, aaj Rhea (Kapoor) ko wish kijiye, please (I'm giving this with all my heart, give your blessings and good wishes, just the way you'll gave Sonam Kapoor all the best wishes, please give Rhea Kapoor your wishes too,)” Anil Kapoor said.

Rhea and Karan opted for a low-key wedding. The ceremony took place at Anil's Mumbai home in the presence of their close family members and some friends.

Rhea's sister Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja, his parents, Rhea's cousins Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor were among those who attended the wedding. Fashion designers and close friends Masaba Gupta and Kunal Rawal were also present at the wedding venue.

Rhea's uncles Sanjay Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, along with her aunt Maheep Kapoor were spotted at the wedding venue as well. The couple is yet to release pictures from the wedding ceremony. However, the couple was spotted in a car outside Anil's residence after their wedding.

Rhea sat in the backseat of a car with Karan while his sister Karishma Boolani was seated in the front seat. Rhea was spotted with a hint of vermilion (sindoor) while fans spotted a massive wedding ring. Rhea was dressed in a red outfit.

Karan and Rhea have been dating for over a decade now. They reportedly met in 2009, during the making of Aisha, on which he was an assistant director.