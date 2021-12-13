BMC seals Kareena Kapoor's house, she says 'my family, staff are double vaccinated'

Kareena Kapoor and her close friend Amrita Arora tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. Kareena shared a statement on her Instagram Stories, asking all those who came in contact with her to get themselves tested for the virus.

Her statement read, “I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon.” Kareena shared a statement.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said in a statement that her residence has been sealed. “The residence of Kareena Kapoor Khan has been sealed. She has not given proper information yet but our officers are trying to find out that how many people did come in contact with her,” BMC said.

#UPDATE | The residence of Kareena Kapoor Khan has been sealed. She has not given proper information yet but our officers are trying to find out that how many people did come in contact with her: BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) pic.twitter.com/2xlgOHz0YT — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2021

BMC had confirmed the news in a statement earlier in the day: “Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for #Covid-19. Both of them had violated Covid norms and attended several parties. BMC has ordered people, who came in contact with the two actors, to undergo RT-PCR test.”

According to ANI, Amrita and Kareena had attended several parties recently and hence there are chances that both Kareena and Amrita might be super-spreaders of the virus.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora test positive for Covid-19, BMC says both 'violated norms, attended several parties'

Almost a week ago, the duo had attended a fun get-together hosted at the Mumbai residence of Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor. It was also attended by Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena's manager Poonam Damania. Kareena had also attended Karan Johar's bash which also had Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt in attendance.

Kareena is awaiting the release of her film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning film Forrest Gump. The Hindi version stars Aamir Khan in the lead role.

Recently, actor Amit Sadh had also contracted COVID-19, which he had confirmed in a social media post. He had revealed that he was observing home quarantine. A month ago, actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar had also tested positive for the virus.