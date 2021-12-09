Kareena Kapoor gushes over son Jeh Ali Khan as he attempts to stand up in new pic: 'Mera beta, time is flying'

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and shared a new picture of her son, Jeh Ali Khan. In the picture, the nine-and-a-half month old toddler was seen wearing a cream colour onesie and trying to stand on his own.

However, his face wasn't seen in the shot. Sharing the picture, Kareena Kapoor wrote, “It’s the toes that do it for me #mera beta#time is flying.” The picture received love from her family and friends.

Karisma Kapoor took to the comments section and wrote, “J baba.” Saba Ali Khan wrote, “MY Jeh JAAN ....” Rhea Kapoor called Jeh ‘handsome’ and Amrita Arora called him a ‘Cutieeee’.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed Jeh in February. They are also parents to son Taimur Ali Khan, who will turn five later this month. Speaking with Hindustan Times, Saif revealed there has been a change in Taimur since Jeh's arrival.

“There is definitely a change in Taimur… he was the younger one and now he isn’t anymore. He is interested in zombies and armies and he makes his brother laugh a lot and usually (with) loud things. I think we are going to have our hands full,” he said, adding with a laugh, “I am quite frightened as to where the peace and quiet portion is going to go with two boys.”

While Saif has starred in two movies this year – Bhoot Police and Bunty Aur Babli 2 – Kareena's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha has been delayed again. The film, which would mark her first film since 2019's Good Newwz, is an Indian adaptation of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump. The film stars Aamir Khan in the lead. Kareena had shot a portion of her film during her second pregnancy.

Speaking with NDTV earlier this year, Kareena said: “So, my son is practically in Laal Singh Chaddha. He is in the romantic song with Aamir and me.” Laal Singh Chaddha was slated to release on Valentine's Day in 2022 but has been delayed to April 2022 now.