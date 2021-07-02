Kareena Kapoor is in love with the 'summer view' from window of her new house. See here

Kareena Kapoor on Friday shared new videos of the view from her Mumbai house. She took to Instagram to post the clip, which showed the plants on her balcony, and the blue summer sky above.

Kareena Kapoor captioned the post, shared on Instagram Stories, "Summer view through my window," and added heart-eyes and heart emojis. Kareena and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, moved into a new house, across the street from their old one, ahead of the birth of their second son earlier this year. The couple also has a four-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena often gives glimpses inside the new house through her social media posts. The house has a terrace area where the couple hosts their friends and family for get-togethers; there's also a four-poster bed that's been seen in several of Kareena's pictures.

Interior designer Darshini Shah, who worked on the new house, told a leading daily in an interview recently, “Saif and Kareena’s new house is an extension of sorts of the old one. They had become extremely comfortable with their house in Fortune Heights; they just didn't want to move out. So, the new house, which they should be moving into shortly, has a feel of the old pad but it also meets their new set of requirements with their second baby on the way. It has a beautiful new nursery for the baby, and Taimur’s own space as he’s growing up. It’s a lot larger than their old house; it’s more spacious with beautiful terraces, a swimming pool, outdoor areas, and open spaces that have been landscaped. It has room for everyone.”

After they moved into the new house, Kareena had shared a couple of pictures from her bedroom, in an Instagram post. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Door to new beginnings."

Kareena and Saif have protected the identity of their second son, and have not revealed his face or name to the public. They faced backlash after naming their older son Taimur.