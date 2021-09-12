Kareena Kapoor slips into hospital gown, Aamir Khan wears turban in new Laal Singh Chaddha set pics, see here

The paparazzi in Mumbai caught Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan in action on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha. In the pictures, Kareena wore a hospital gown and a mask whereas Aamir was in character with his turban on.

Earlier in the day, Kareena and Aamir were photographed having an intense conversation. In videos shared by the paparazzi accounts on Instagram, the two actors stood at a distance and chatted. While Kareena stood with a cup of a drink in her hand, Aamir animatedly explained, what seemed to be, the scene they were set to shoot.

Aamir Khan in and as Laal Singh Chaddha. (Varinder Chawla)

Aamir Khan spotted on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha on Sunday. (Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha. (Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor reunites with Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha after 3 Idiots. (Varinder Chawla)

Kareena had also shared a couple of pictures with her team on Instagram Stories, on Sunday morning. She captioned them as ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘Back with my loves’. In one she was getting her makeup done while in the other, she and her team pose for the camera.

Aamir and Kareena's latest shoot schedule comes weeks after the former wrapped a schedule in Ladakh. Aamir, his ex-wife Kiran Rao, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya and other cast and crew of the film were in the mountainous region shooting for the film.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Indian adaptation of the Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. The film marks Aamir's second collaboration with Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh after 3 Idiots.

The film was slated to release in December 2020. However, the release was delayed indefinitely after the shoot came to a standstill in March owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The shoot resumed after the lockdown in India eased, with Kareena, who was pregnant with her second son Jeh at the time, joining Aamir for shoot.

Speaking about it, Aamir had joked that he had to deal with not only Covid-19 but also Kareena's pregnancy. "Forrest Gump begins with a feather, the feather comes floating down from the sky and it goes over people’s shoulders and drives over a car, the wind kind of pushes it here and there, and Advait (Chandan), who is the director of this film, he and I often joke that when we took on this film, our lives have become like a feather — different winds are pushing us in different directions, and we are just kind of flowing with it and we are just going to figure out where we land up by the end of the film," he said in a video posted by his fan club on YouTube in April.