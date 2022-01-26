Kareena Kapoor spends ‘perfect afternoon’ with BFFs Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Amrita Arora at Manish Malhotra’s house

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra posted a picture from a small get-together at his house. In the photos, he was seen chilling with Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Karan Johar.

Sharing the photos, Manish wrote, “That perfect afternoon home with friends,” and tagged Kareena, Malaika, Amrita and Karan. He gave a shout-out to Karisma Kapoor and added, “Missing you @therealkarismakapoor.”

In the pictures, Kareena and Malaika were seen twinning in all-black outfits. Amrita wore a floral dress with a yellow jacket, while Karan wore a light brown tracksuit.

Kareena also shared the same pictures on Instagram Stories. She added a “Friends Forever” sticker along with the first photo and wrote, “My forever favourites. Missing my Lolo.” She added a “love my life” sticker to the second image. She also shared a picture of Karan and wrote, “Bro, what’s going on here?” She added a heart emoji at the end.

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of Karan Johar from the get-together at Manish Malhotra’s house.

Amrita also shared the same pictures and captioned them, “When we are at Manu’s, we Vogue it,” and “perfect afternoon.” Malaika shared the pictures with the caption, “Pout game strong.” Karisma, who was missing from the get-together, also shared a picture on Instagram Stories and captioned it, “Missed being there my lovelies.”

One fan commented on Manish’s pictures, “Omg everyone looks so gorgeous.” Another wrote, “Sab ek taraf bebo ka pose ek taraf (Kareena Kapoor’s pose is just something else).” One Instagram user said, “Fabulous Five. Best posers. @manishmalhotra05,” while another wrote, “You all slay.”

Read More: Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora catch up with Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma after Covid-19 recovery: 'We’re back'

Last month, Kareena and Amrita tested positive for Covid-19 after attending an intimate gathering. After Kareena recovered, she thanked Karisma for ‘being (their) anchor through this nightmare’ and gave a shout-out to Amrita: “My BFF Amrita, we did this.” She also thanked her husband Saif Ali Khan ‘for being so patient to be locked in a hotel room’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON