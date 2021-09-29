Kareena Kapoor, Taimur, Jeh and Ibrahim Ali Khan attend Inaaya's birthday party. See pics and videos

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her sons - Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan - were spotted making their way to their cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's birthday bash on Wednesday evening. They were joined by Saif Ali Khan's older son, Ibrahim.

Inaaya, who is the daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, turned four on Wednesday. Kareena was photographed leaving her Bandra home and under Soha's Khar residence with Jeh in her arms. She opted for a floral kurta pyjama for the party.

The paparazzi spotted Taimur making his way to the venue with a lollipop in his mouth. The four-year-old was dressed in a denim shirt and pants. He walked into the residence holding his nanny's hand. The cameramen also spotted Ibrahim Ali Khan at the birthday venue. Dressed in a checked shirt with a pair of denims, Ibrahim posed for the cameras before he entered the building.

Kareena Kapoor, Taimur and Jeh make their way to Inaaya's birthday. (Varinder Chawla)

Soha's close friend Neha Dhupia and her daughter Mehr also attended the party. Neha, who is pregnant with her second child, posed for the photographers stationed outside the venue.

Earlier in the day, Soha took to Instagram Stories and revealed that this year, Inaaya's birthday party revolves around the theme of unicorns. “Welcome to Inaaya's Unicorn Land,” read a sign board placed in the house. She also gave a glimpse of Inaaya's pink birthday dress and the birthday decorations.

Several members of the family took to Instagram and shared pictures of Inaaya to wish her. Kareena shared a black-and-white picture of the four-year-old and wrote, “Happy birthday to our little princess... Inaaya! Reach for the stars always beautiful girl.” Sara Ali Khan shared a collage of pictures with Inaaya and wrote, “Wishing my baby sister all the cake, toys, balloons, joy, laughter, fun and love.”