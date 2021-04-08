Kareena Kapoor treats fans to a selfie, shares motivational message: 'Get up and move it move it'

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday gave a motivational message to her fans and followers in her latest Instagram post. Sharing a picture of hers in a white tank top she wrote, "Get up and move it move it" followed by several emoticons.

She seemed all geared up to hit the gym. The Omkara star shared the photo with a filter that sees her donning a no makeup look. Fans adored the actor's beauty and left red heart and fire emoticons in the comments section.

Earlier in the day, Kareena re-shared her friend Amrita Arora's Instagram story in which the duo, along with Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and several of their friends are together and decked up inside a jet. "Take us back. Cocktails with the gang... when? I miss you all," Kareena captioned her post.

The actor has been feeling nostalgic about all her past holidays abroad. She recently shared a selfie from an earlier trip to Switzerland and wrote, "Apres ski days Will they return?" Après-ski is a French term that translates literally to 'after ski' or 'after skiing'.

The Jab We Met actor had also shared a picture from a family trip to London, her favourite city. Kareena had said, "Always better together PS: London, I can't wait to be back."

Kareena, Saif, and their four-year-old son Taimur welcomed 2020 in Switzerland's Gstaad. Towards the end of 2020, Kareena had expressed regret that they couldn't celebrate in a similar way again, because of the Covid-19 pandemic. She'd written in a throwback post, "Will miss you this year...Gstaad my love.”

In a recent post, shared by her sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan, she was seen posing along with her Taimur. Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child, a boy, in February. She returned to work a little over a month later. Kareena worked through most of her pregnancy, recording her talk show as well as appearing in ads. She also went on a holiday to Dharamshala where Saif had been shooting for his film, Bhoot Police.

Kareena's last movie was Angrezi Medium and she will be seen next in Laal Singh Chadha, opposite Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the Bollywood flick is a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.