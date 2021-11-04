Kareena Kapoor treats fans to cute pic of son Jeh Ali Khan kissing Saif Ali Khan on Diwali: 'Love and light'

Kareena Kapoor treated fans to a new picture of Saif Ali Khan and their younger son Jeh Ali Khan on the occasion of Diwali. This is Jeh's first Diwali. In the picture, Saif and Jeh seemed to be playing outdoors.

Jeh Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan were lying down on a colourful mat with a few of the toddler's toys spread out. These included a stuffed cheetah and a rugby ball. Jeh seemed to be reaching out to Saif, to give him a kiss, while Saif flashed a smile. Kareena Kapoor shared the picture with the caption, “Love and light” along with a heart emoji.

Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan took to the comments section and wrote, “Mahsha'Allah.” Fans also showered the father-son duo with love by calling the picture ‘cute’ and wished the family a happy Diwali.

Although it isn't clear where the picture was taken, Kareena, Saif, Jeh and the couple's older son Taimur had recently travelled to Jaiselmer for a vacation. Although Kareena maintained a low profile on Instagram at the time, sharing only a few pictures from the vacation, pictures of the couple attending a party had surfaced online.

Social media was also filled with pictures of Saif taking Taimur rifle shooting. They were seen holding up guns and aiming at a target placed at one end of the shooting venue in the photos.

Kareena had recently opened up about the couple's parenting style and said that Saif is a little more lenient with Taimur, especially with regard to his bedtime. Speaking on an episode of Raising Parents with Mansi Zaveri, Kareena said, “The only thing that I think I am very finicky about is bedtime. I think that is something I'm not ready to push as much. I get annoyed because Saif sometimes, with the lockdown, he's like 'No, no, let him stay up, let's watch a movie. Let's watch Avengers, now they're going through that phase or let's watch an action film, and I'm like, 'No, no, no, he has school tomorrow and it's online'. So that is something Saif is lenient (with), he's like, 'Nahi, nahi, nahi, I haven't seen him, let him stay up half an hour more.' I'm like, 'No, he has to go to bed' because obviously, timings are haywire. And I hope, now with Jeh, I'm going to try and control that. I want the kids to get like 12 hours of sleep.”

