Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan go shooting during Jaisalmer trip with Kareena Kapoor and Jeh, see pics

Saif Ali Khan and his elder son Taimur Ali Khan had an adventurous day in Jaisalmer. The duo, along with Kareena Kapoor and Jeh Ali Khan, has been vacationing in the holiday spot since last week. A bunch of pictures from their day out has surfaced online and it shows Saif and Taimur enjoying a shooting session.

In one of the pictures, Saif Ali Khan is helping Taimur Ali Khan to hold a gun while the four-year-old had noise-cancelling headphones on. In another photo, Saif holds up the gun and aims at an object far away. The father-son duo also posed with one of the organisers at the shooting camp.

Over the weekend, Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a picture of Taimur posing by the pool. A drink was placed in front of him. Kareena shared the picture with the caption, “Checking out everybody s Halloween looks whilst chilling by the pool…#Halloween2021#desert vibe#My Son.”

While Priyanka Chopra dropped a heart-eye emoji in the comments section, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “This glass (is) bigger than him.” Karisma Kapoor commented, “Cutest.”

The Veere Di Wedding star also shared a picture of Jeh with his back facing the camera and wrote, “Downward Dog Yoga runs in the family you see #8 months Pike position #Mera Beta.”

Kareena, Saif, Taimur and Jeh were photographed heading for their vacation last week. The trip marked the family's third vacation in three months. They had previously visited the Maldives where they celebrated Saif and Kareena's birthdays.

Saif is likely to return to work to promote his upcoming film Bunty Aur Bubli 2. The actor replaces Abhishek Bachchan in the sequel. The trailer was released last month and a couple of songs have also been dropped.

On the other hand, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan next February. The film is the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump.