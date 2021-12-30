Kareena Kapoor turns paparazzo as Saif Ali Khan and Taimur have breakfast in bed, gives glimpse of son's room

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan and their older son Taimur Ali Khan. In the picture, Saif and Taimur were seen seated on the bed with a tray of food placed beside them.

Saif, who was seen wearing a pair of white pants and a blue T-shirt, appeared to be in midst of a conversation when Kareena clicked the picture. Taimur was engrossed in drawing. He was still in his jammies.

The room appeared to be of a kid's room, seemingly that of Taimur's, with walls featuring murals of zebras and elephants. The blanket also featured similar prints. Kareena shared the picture and wrote, “My mornings… Saif-Beboo are you taking another picture for Instagram? Me-Ummmmm Click!!! #Saifu and Tim Tim #Ma boyssss.”

Kareena has previously revealed that Saif ‘spoils’ Taimur to the extent that it starts to ‘annoy’ her. Speaking with Cosmopolitan India earlier this month, Kareena said, “I am not very strict...I think I am quite relaxed and chill. I have to inculcate discipline a little more as Saif spoils Taimur so much that it annoys me sometimes. And during the lockdown, our schedules went haywire. So, Saif would want to watch a movie with Taimur at 10 pm and I would have to step in and say no because it is his bedtime.”

Saif and Kareena welcomed their second son Jeh, short for Jehangir, earlier this year. While the couple opted to keep his identity away from the limelight for almost six months, Kareena's pregnancy book – Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible – revealed his name.

This month, when Kareena was diagnosed with Covid-19, the couple's house was sealed. Kareena, during her quarantine, spoke about how much she missed her sons and Saif. When she tested negative, Kareena took to Instagram and wrote, "(Thank you) my dear husband for being so patient to be locked in a hotel room... away from his family. Merry Christmas everybody, stay safe! Ok bye have to kiss my babies like never before.”

