Kareena Kapoor turns photographer for Saif Ali Khan at home: ‘Why so handsome?’

Actor Kareena Kapoor is making use of her photography skills for her husband Saif Ali Khan. Seemingly the couple was chilling on the rooftop of their house when Kareena captured Saif while smiling at his best. She treated her Instagram fans to the same photo and called Saif 'handsome'. Also read: When Kareena Kapoor was told 'itna mat khao' during pregnancy

Kareena Kapoor shared a photo of Saif Ali Khan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The photo featured Saif smiling while sitting by the poolside. He wore a black T-shirt with green pants. It also captured a corner of their rooftop area which comes with a lavish pool, and lots of indoor plants. Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote in the caption, “Why so handsome?” with lots of loved-up emojis.

Saif Ali Khan cannot stop smiling as he turns muse for Kareena Kapoor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena keeps sharing pictures from her everyday life on her Instagram account. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 after years of dating. Saif was previously married to Amrita Singh and also shares two kids--Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan with the Kalyug actor.

After tying the knot with Kareena, Saif embraced fatherhood with their two sons--Taimur and Jeh. While the couple welcomed Taimur in 2016, Jeh was born in 2021. Only a few days ago, Kareena had posted a cropped photo of Jeh sitting on the floor. She said her weekend breakfast was served to her by her younger son Jehangir aka Jeh.

The photo had a plate of poha (snacks) kept on the floor next to a cup of tea and bowls of coriander sauce, and a piece of lemon. Jeh sat near the breakfast platter and served the sauce on the plate. The little one wore a striped white and blue T-shirt and grey shorts. Kareena captioned the photo, "Sunday breakfast is served by my Jeh baba (red heart emoji) @rujuta.diwekar."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena has now started filming for her next film, The Crew. It also has Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Tabu. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is a story of three women.

Besides The Crew, she also has Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming film, based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X, with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. She is also the lead actor of Hansal Mehta's next untitled film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON