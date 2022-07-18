Kareena Kapoor visits ancient bridge with Jehangir as Saif Ali Khan, Taimur spend time in pool in Italy. See pics

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are having a blast on their long European vacation, in their own respective styles. Kareena has now shared fresh pictures from her time in Italy as she stepped out with younger son Jehangir Ali Khan to soak in the beauty of Ponte Veechio, a scenic arch bridge over the Arno River, in Florence, Italy. Meanwhile, Saif took a dip in the pool with elder son, Taimur Ali Khan. Also read: Kareena Kapoor clicks selfies as Saif Ali Khan cooks up a storm in kitchen. See pics from their UK vacation

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing a few pictures in pink co-ords as she stood by the Arno River with Jehangir, Kareena wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Life is beautiful at Ponte Veechio.” She is seen posing by the river, with Jehangir sitting in his pram. A picture also shows her holding the one-year-old in his arms as they both get clicked with the bridge in the background.

Kareena Kapoor posing with Jehangir Ali Khan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena also shared a glimpse of what Saif was upto during the time. She posted a picture of him sitting on an inflated duck, along with Taimur, as they enjoyed themselves in the pool. She captioned it, “Meanwhile…” with laughing and heart-eyes emojis."

Kareena continues to share interesting pictures from their vacation. Last week, she had shared a selfie with Jehangir and some friends as Saif cooked some delicacies for them in the kitchen during their time in London.

In London, they were joined by several family members like Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor on different occasions. They also went on a lunch with Rima Jain and her family, Riddhima Kapoor and her family. Kareena was also joined by her sister Karisma Kapoor and her kids on the trip. Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan also joined them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena will now be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan. The film is set to release in theatres on August 11. She wrapped up the shoot for Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of the book, The Devotion of Suspect X before leaving for the vacation. Saif also wrapped up the shoot of his film Vikram Vedha, which stars Hrithik Roshan as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON