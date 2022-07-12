Kareena Kapoor clicks selfies as Saif Ali Khan cooks up a storm in kitchen. See pics from their UK vacation

Kareena Kapoor, along with son Jehangir, recently spent some quality time with friends as husband Saif Ali Khan displayed his culinary skills in the kitchen. They are currently on a vacation in England. Kareena and her friend Alexandra Galligan have now shared a few pictures on Instagram to show how they spent their Sunday. Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan accompany Saif Ali Khan to his boarding school in Winchester

Kareena took to her Instagram Stories to share a group selfie featuring Jeh on her lap as she posed with Alexandra and her husband. The picture was originally shared by Alexandra on Instagram with the caption, “Sunday vibes … chilling whilst chef Ali khan is hard at work in the kitchen!”

Alexandra also shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan from the kitchen and wrote, “The perfect Sunday with Chef Ali Khan cooking up a storm in the kitchen for us. Delicious!!” Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan even commented on the photo, calling it “fab”. She went on to share another picture from a restaurant where they dined with their other friends, including The Big Bang Theory's Kunal Nayyar. “Great weekend with the greatest of friends,” she captioned the photo.

Kareena Kapoor with Jeh and friends.

Saif Ali Khan in the kitchen.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor dine with friends.

Kareena and Saif recently joined Karisma Kapoor, her kids Samaira and Kiaan, aunt Rima Jain, Nitasha Nanda, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, her husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara in England as they all celebrated Neetu's birthday with a lunch. Neetu also shared a group picture with all of them on Instagram and captioned it, "Birthday lunch with familia.”

During their time in England, Saif also took Taimur to show around his boarding school, Winchester College Andreas Campomar. Saif's eldest kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan joined him in London for some time.

Saif and Kareena flew to the UK last month after wrapping up work on their respective projects. Kareena wrapped up the shoot of her OTT debut, an adaptation of the book The Devotion of Suspect X, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. She will soon be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. Saif also wrapped up work on Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan and also has Adipurush with Prabhas and few other films in pipeline.

