Kareena Kapoor wants birthday cake of 'beautiful princess' Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, reacts to Soha Ali Khan's post from bash

Actor-couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu celebrated their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's fifth birthday on Thursday. Taking to Instagram, the couple shared pictures from the birthday celebrations and also penned a note. Actor Kareena Kapoor has reacted to the post with a funny comment. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor wishes Inaaya on 5th birthday with unseen pic. Here's why she thinks Soha Ali khan is 'going to kill' her)

In the first picture, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal and Inaaya sat around cakes as the child cut one of them. Kunal Kemmu helped Inaaya in cutting the cake and Soha looked at someone and smiled. In the second photo, Kunal had his arm around Soha as she held him while they posed outdoors.

For the occasion, Inaaya wore a pink dress and matching headband. Soha wore a white T-shirt and black tights, and Kunal sported a white T-shirt and beige pants. Soha and Kunal welcomed Inaaya in September 2017.

Sharing the pictures, Soha captioned the post, "And just like that... 5! 5 years of being called mama and papa. 5 years of having your heart walking around outside your body. 5 years of indescribable inexplicable indisputable love. A journey with the love of my life and 5 years with the life of our love (nazar and red heart emojis)." Reacting to the post, Kareena Kapoor commented, "Happy birthday beautiful princess. I want cake …" Karisma Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday Inaya @sakpataudi @kunalkemmu."

Lara Bhupathi said, "Happy birthday Inaya!! Such a big girl!!" Kritika Kamra's comment read, "Outfits on point! Hbd Inaaya." Neha Dhupia wrote, "Inni, we love you." Cyrus Sahukar, Saba Ali Khan, Gul Panag, Sophie Choudry, Ayaan Ali Bangash, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao among many others wished Inaaya.

Taking to her Instagram account, Saba also shared pictures from Inaaya's birthday bash. She posed with Soha in one of the photos and gave a peck on her niece's cheek in another picture. She wrote, "LOVE Both....Sister n MY Inni jaan Always....! #happy #5th #birthday #innijaan Stay blessed n Happy forever. God bless."

On Thursday, Kareena wished Inaaya with an Instagram post. She posted a photo of her son Taimur Ali Khan and Innaya praying. Kareena wrote, "I don’t know what you both are praying for…but I pray for your joy and happiness and that you get to eat all the cake you want at whatever time you want today …(red heart emoji). Ok your mom is reading this and going to kill me…(laughing and black heart emojis) @sakpataudi @kunalkemmu. Happy birthday Princess Innaya…love you lots…"

Kareena was seen in Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan. She also recently wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. She also has started preparing for Hansal Mehta's film.

Soha was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video's web series Hush Hush alongside Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami and Karishma Tanna. It released on September 22.

