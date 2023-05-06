Kareena Kapoor waves at fan who tells her ‘ek baar hath lagane do’, internet supports her decision. Watch

Actor Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan stepped out for a dinner date in Mumbai. Upon reaching the venue, Kareena came across a fan on the streets who wanted to touch her hands. While the actor politely declined the request, she smiled and made sure to greet her. Also read: Kareena Kapoor turns photographer for Saif Ali Khan at home

Kareena Kapoor maintains smile as a fan wanted to touch her. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Varinder Chawla)((Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Varinder Chawla))

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a paparazzi video shared on Instagram, Kareena and Saif are seen arriving for their date night in their car. While Saif kept it casual in a grey t-shirt, Kareena stepped out in a yellow top with black pants. After she got down from the vehicle, her security guided her as a fan approached her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Kareena greeted the media and others at the location with folded hands, she seemed rather uncomfortable when a fan walked to her and requested, “Ek baar hath lagane do (let me touch your hands).” While the fan kept repeating it after the actor's security denied her, Kareena waved at her before entering the venue.

She also looked back for a brief moment to check on the fan. Soon after the video surfaced online, it left some taking Kareena's side, while a few objected to her behaviour. One social media user wrote in the comment section, “Koi bhi normal bhi hota to haath nhi milata...cz aajkal logo ka kuch bharosa nhi kya karde...its not her fault...its normal (this is normal for everyone, not just celebrity).” “Now start commenting she is the bad guy , but she looked back if lady got no harm,” pointed out another.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which fetched her to the Filmfare nominations for Best Actress in a leading role category. She recently started filming for her next film, The Crew. It also has Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Tabu. It is directed by Rajesh Krishnan.

Besides this, Kareena also has Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming film, based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X, and Hansal Mehta's next untitled film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.