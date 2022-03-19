Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor pose with their kids from Maldives' 'spring break'; fans love their 'perfect family'

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor shared a group picture from their vacation in the Maldives as they returned to Mumbai. The sisters, who had shared several pictures on their Instagram handles throughout the trip, ended it by sharing a picture that showed them and their children posing together with their back towards the camera. Also Read| Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Natasha Poonawalla soak up the sun in swimsuits, have poolside lunch in Maldives

Karisma shared the picture on her Instagram account on Saturday with a red heart emoji in the caption, adding the hashtags "#springbreak2022 #thisisus #familylove." Kareena Kapoor shared the same picture on her Instagram account and mentioned all the children's names in the caption, "Spring Break 2022 @therealkarismakapoor @thesamairakapur#Kiaan#TimTim#Jeh Baba."

The photograph showed the sisters sitting next to each other at the beachside. They were accompanied by Kareena's kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, and Karisma's kids Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor. All of them were in their beachwear and had their back towards the camera. The picture showed the family sitting in between two palm trees.

Fans of the actors dropped heart emojis in the comments, while several commented, "lovely." One wrote, "sisters goals," adding two heart emojis. Others welcomed them back to Mumbai. One wrote, "Anyways welcome back home bebo." Some fans called the picture a ‘perfect family’.

Karisma and Kareena had left for the Maldives on a private jet with their kids on Monday, March 14. Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan had not accompanied them for the vacation. Last year, Kareena and Saif had flown flew to the Maldives with their sons to celebrate Saif's birthday.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film, which is scheduled for a release on August 11 this year, is the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role.

