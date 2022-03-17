Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Natasha Poonawalla soak up the sun in swimsuits, have poolside lunch in Maldives

Kareena Kapoor was recently seen leaving Mumbai with her kids for a vacation to the Maldives, where she is also joined by sister Karisma Kapoor and friend Natasha Poonawalla. On Thursday, Natasha shared some pictures, giving a glimpse into their 'quick trip' to the beach paradise. In the pictures, the three can be seen enjoying the sun and surf in the Maldives. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor is chilling in Maldives with son Jehangir in tow)

Natasha shared a carousel of pictures and a video from their beach vacation. Natasha also referred to the sunburn visible on Kareena's face in the caption. She captioned the post, "Happiest near the ocean. Quick trip with my girls and their precious babies — a day of snorkelling, chatting, comfort food and posing (of course). Reminder to #wearyoursunblock!"

In the pictures, Natasha, Kareena, and Karisma can be seen in swimsuits at an infinity pool next to the beach. In other picture, they are standing on a walkway in front of what appears to be a beachside cottage. A third picture is a close-up selfie of the three with Kareena's sunburnt face in full view. Natasha also posted a short video showing the amazing delicacies from their poolside meal.

Kareena had flown to the Maldives earlier this week. On Wednesday, she shared a picture of herself and her younger son Jehangir chilling at the beach. In the picture, she is seen soaking up some sun on the beach with Jeh in tow. While Kareena is seen chilling in a black swimsuit, Jeh is seen playing with a toy spade. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kareena wrote, “Where I belong.”

Kareena is also awaiting the release of her much-delayed film, Laal Singh Chaddha. She stars opposite Aamir Khan, who steps into the shoes of Tom Hanks in the official remake of his film Forrest Gump. It is set to release in theatres on August 11 this year.

She is also set to make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's next film. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma and is an adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book The Devotion of Suspect X.

