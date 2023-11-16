David Beckham schmoozes with Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and other Bollywood A-listers at Sonam Kapoor’s big bash

Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor were among the guests at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's party hosted to welcome David Beckham to India. Post the party, the two actors shared inside pictures from the bash on Instagram. While Karisma is seen hugging David Beckham in one picture, another has Sanjay posing with David at the party. Also read: Inside pics from Sonam Kapoor's bash for David Beckham: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora attend

Karisma Kapoor's post

More inside pics from Sonam Kapoor's party for David Beckham are here.

Sharing two pictures with David Beckham, Karisma wrote on Instagram, “Did it for the kids (camera and heart emoji)… Swipe (right) Not really. So warm and gracious… forever fan.” The first picture shows her in a golden ethnic outfit, posing with David gracefully. The second one shows her giving him a hug with a big smile on her face.

Commenting on her post, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Lolo (Karisma Kapoor's nickname) the legend,” along with laughing emojis. Sonam Kapoor reacted, “Love you (heart emoji)." Sanjay Kapoor commented, “All lies @therealkarismakapoor” with several laughing emojis. A fan wrote, “Now I’m just going to Photoshop my face here for the feels.” Antara Motiwala Marwah, who too attended the party, wrote, “He was just the best,” with heart eyes emoji.

Sanjay Kapoor's photo dump from the party

Sanjay Kapoor, who is Sonam's uncle as well, shared a bunch of pictures from the party on his Instagram page. He captioned them, “Super evening at Sonam’s and Anands with David, family and friends.”

The first picture shows Sanjay in a blue suit, grinning wide while posing alongside David Beckham. It is followed by a picture of him shaking hands with David as Anand Ahuja looks on. Both Sanjay and David have a string of jasmine flowers around their wrists. There is also a picture of Sanjay, wife Maheep Kapoor and daughter Shanaya Kapoor posing for a family picture with David.

The last picture shared by Sanjay Kapoor shows Sanjay and family posing with Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar. Except Karisma, all the Kapoors are related.

