Karisma Kapoor reunites with Madhuri Dixit for 'dance of friendship', Kareena Kapoor calls them 'The OG SuperStars'

Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit reunited for a dance recently at a party. Instead of the 'dance of envy', the two actors and former co-stars were seen swaying to the 'dance of friendship'. Karisma and Madhuri had starred with Shah Rukh Khan in Yash Chopra's romantic musical Dil To Pagal Hai in 1997. Kareena Kapoor called them 'The OG SuperStars' and other Instagram users reacted with red heart emojis to Karisma's video and pictures from the two dancing online. (Also read: Karisma Kapoor wears black dress as she steps out for dinner with ex-husband Sunjay Kapur in Mumbai. Watch)

Karisma and Madhuri reunite

Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit danced together at a recent party.

The actor took to Instagram where she added the dancing video along with a few photos and a selfie of themselves. She wrote, "Dance of E̶n̶v̶y̶ Friendship (check mark, red heart, sparkles and hug emojis) #dtph #dancepartner #forever." While there is no sound in the video, the two actors seem to be doing the Le Gayi Le Gayi step from the film. There are more photos of Karisma and Madhuri Dixit dancing, while one photo shows the two embracing after the dance. The last photo is a selfie taken indoors.

For the outdoor party, Madhuri is wearing a long orange printed dress with a belt. Karisma has a dark coloured salwar kurta and round sunglasses. Both actors have their hair up in a bun. Kareena Kapoor commented, "The OG SuperStars". Tamannaah Bhatia dropped heart eyes emojis while actor Raashii Khanna and other fans also shared red heart emojis for their reunion.

What is the film about?

In the film Dil To Pagal Hai, Karisma and Shah Rukh play members of a dance group who are putting on a play. When Karisma's character Nisha is injured, Madhuri's character Pooja takes her. Nisha, who is in love with Shah Rukh's Rahul, feels jealous and the two women have a dance off to a musical piece called the 'Dance of Envy'. The three lead actors all took home the top prizes at the Filmfare Awards in 1998. Karisma even won the Best Supporting Actress at the National Film Awards for her performance.

Karisma's next projects

Madhuri was last seen in the Prime Video film Maja Ma last year. Karisma's upcoming projects include the film Murder Mubarak with Sara Ali Khan and the Zee5 web series Brown in which she plays a police officer.

