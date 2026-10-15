Karisma Kapoor reveals Salman Khan refused to shoot with her over her ‘too open, clingy’ outfit in Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge

Karan Johar has returned with the ninth and final season of Koffee With Karan, with Salman Khan as the first guest to grace the iconic couch. The episode also brought a nostalgic treat for fans as Salman reunited with his Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge co-star Karisma Kapoor. During the conversation, Karisma recalled how the two would get into arguments on the film's sets, revealing that Salman once refused to shoot with her because of her outfit.

Salman Khan objected to Karisma Kapoor's outfit during Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge shoot

Salman Khan objected to Karisma Kapoor's outfit in Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Karisma revealed that Salman has a sweet tooth and recalled having chocolates with him at breakfast during the shoot of one of their films. She then revealed that they used to fight a lot too. Karisma revealed, "During Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, the iconic outfit, I was very excited about my fashion, and I thought I was going to kill it, and he's like, 'What are you wearing? I will not give a shot with you looking like this.'"

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Karisma revealed that she had to go and complain to David Dhawan that Salman was not letting her wear the outfit. When Karan asked if Salman had an issue because of the outfit being overtly sexy, Karisma admitted and said, "Yaa because the outfit was too open and too clingy." Salman then denied it and depicted that the outfit was too short and added, "I used to keep on asking her to get it down before every take. It was all sheer." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Karisma revealed that she had to go and complain to David Dhawan that Salman was not letting her wear the outfit. When Karan asked if Salman had an issue because of the outfit being overtly sexy, Karisma admitted and said, "Yaa because the outfit was too open and too clingy." Salman then denied it and depicted that the outfit was too short and added, "I used to keep on asking her to get it down before every take. It was all sheer." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Deep Dive Why did Salman Khan refuse to shoot with Karisma Kapoor in Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge? Karisma recalled that Salman objected to her outfit, which he felt was too short and sheer. She described it as too open and clingy. What did Karisma Kapoor do after Salman Khan objected to her outfit? Karisma said she went to complain to director David Dhawan because Salman was not letting her wear the outfit. What did Karisma Kapoor say about Salman Khan’s reaction to her outfit? She said Salman would ask her to change it and described him as protective of her. Karisma recalled that they often fought on the film’s sets.

Karisma admitted that Salman was too protective about her, adding, "He would say, 'Go and change it, I don't like this outfit.' So we used to fight a lot."

About Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan's Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge is a 2000 romantic comedy starring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Directed by David Dhawan, the film follows Raja Oberoi (Salman), who falls in love with Sapna (Karisma), a young woman raised by her three eccentric uncles. When Raja decides to marry Sapna, he must win over all three uncles, each of whom has a different idea of the ideal husband for her. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Om Puri and Anupam Kher as Sapna's uncles. The film's music and Salman-Karisma's chemistry contributed to its popularity. The film was among the commercially successful Hindi releases of 2000.

Salman and Karisma were one of Bollywood's popular on-screen pairs in the 1990s and early 2000s, known for their chemistry in romantic comedies, family dramas and action films. The duo starred together in 11 films such as Judwaa (1997), Biwi No. 1 (1999), and Chal Mere Bhai (2000). They also appeared in Andaz Apna Apna (1994), alongside Aamir Khan and Raveena Tandon, and Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999).