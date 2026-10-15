Salman Khan twins in cowboy hats with 91-year-old dad Salim Khan, calls him ‘real monster’ in rare father-son moment. See pics

On Thursday, Salman took to Instagram to share a series of pictures with his 91-year-old father. In the first few pictures, the actor can be seen hugging Salim from behind as they sit on chairs. The father-son duo sported matching cowboy hats, with Salman appearing particularly pleased with their twinning moment. In the final picture, he is seen sitting beside his father and holding his hand.

Salman Khan shared a rare glimpse of his bond with his father, Salim Khan , in a new social media post, with a note that was equal parts humour and emotion. The actor posted pictures of the two twinning in cowboy hats, hugging and spending time together, alongside a message reflecting on his father's strength and the value of time.

Sharing the pictures, Salman wrote, "Howdy partner hee haw at 91 at 1 having one, baap baap hota hai, he is the real monster, hum sab ke baap mein hai dum Vande Mataram (Howdy, partner! Hee-haw! At 91, having one… A father is a father. He is the real monster. Our father has the strength to take on anyone. Vande Mataram)."

He added, "Ek aur din nahi hota ek aur din kam hota hai, u guys get it? (One day more doesn’t mean one more day; it means one day less. You guys get it?) God's been kind."

Fans couldn't get enough of the pictures. One commented, "As A Son .....Soo Much To Learn From Him." Another wrote, "Best Father Son Duo." A third fan commented, "How beautiful both are looking in one frame .A responsible son . A son like his Father , stay blessed and keep shining sir. Stay healthy and happy." Another comment read, "Two legends in one frame," while a fan wrote, "Salman is daddy's boy."

In an interview with Variety India, Salman revealed that he still seeks career advice from his father. He said, "Even today, if I’m confused about something, I always take it to him. Whatever he says, I do that. Usually, people come to you for advice and still do what they want to do. That’s not the case with me."

About Salman Khan's upcoming work Salman has two films in the pipeline. He will be seen in Apoorva Lakhia's Maatrubhumi, alongside Chitrangada Singh. The film was scheduled to release in theatres this Eid but was postponed, with no new release date announced so far.

He also has a film backed by Dil Raju, reportedly titled Monster, in the pipeline. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film also stars Nayanthara in a leading role. It is currently in production and is scheduled to release in theatres on Eid 2027.