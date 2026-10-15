Salman Khan twins in cowboy hats with 91-year-old dad Salim Khan, calls him ‘real monster’ in rare father-son moment. See pics
Salman Khan posted pictures of himself spending time with his father, Salim Khan. Fans praised their bond and called them a legendary father-son duo.
Salman Khan shared a rare glimpse of his bond with his father, Salim Khan, in a new social media post, with a note that was equal parts humour and emotion. The actor posted pictures of the two twinning in cowboy hats, hugging and spending time together, alongside a message reflecting on his father's strength and the value of time.
Salman Khan shares picture with dad Salim Khan
On Thursday, Salman took to Instagram to share a series of pictures with his 91-year-old father. In the first few pictures, the actor can be seen hugging Salim from behind as they sit on chairs. The father-son duo sported matching cowboy hats, with Salman appearing particularly pleased with their twinning moment. In the final picture, he is seen sitting beside his father and holding his hand.
Sharing the pictures, Salman wrote, "Howdy partner hee haw at 91 at 1 having one, baap baap hota hai, he is the real monster, hum sab ke baap mein hai dum Vande Mataram (Howdy, partner! Hee-haw! At 91, having one… A father is a father. He is the real monster. Our father has the strength to take on anyone. Vande Mataram)."
He added, "Ek aur din nahi hota ek aur din kam hota hai, u guys get it? (One day more doesn’t mean one more day; it means one day less. You guys get it?) God's been kind."
Fans couldn't get enough of the pictures. One commented, "As A Son .....Soo Much To Learn From Him." Another wrote, "Best Father Son Duo." A third fan commented, "How beautiful both are looking in one frame .A responsible son . A son like his Father , stay blessed and keep shining sir. Stay healthy and happy." Another comment read, "Two legends in one frame," while a fan wrote, "Salman is daddy's boy."
In an interview with Variety India, Salman revealed that he still seeks career advice from his father. He said, "Even today, if I’m confused about something, I always take it to him. Whatever he says, I do that. Usually, people come to you for advice and still do what they want to do. That’s not the case with me."
About Salman Khan's upcoming work
Salman has two films in the pipeline. He will be seen in Apoorva Lakhia's Maatrubhumi, alongside Chitrangada Singh. The film was scheduled to release in theatres this Eid but was postponed, with no new release date announced so far.
He also has a film backed by Dil Raju, reportedly titled Monster, in the pipeline. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film also stars Nayanthara in a leading role. It is currently in production and is scheduled to release in theatres on Eid 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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