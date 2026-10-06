Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan's daughter Sipaara turns 1: Salim Khan makes rare appearance; Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and others join birthday bash
Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan celebrated their daughter Sipaara's first birthday with family. The intimate gathering included the entire Khan family.
Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's daughter Sipaara Khan turned one on October 5, and the family marked the special occasion with an intimate celebration at their Mumbai residence. The couple welcomed their first child together in 2025 and have largely kept her away from the public eye since her birth. For her first birthday, however, several members of the Khan family, including veteran screenwriter Salim Khan and his sons Salman Khan and Sohail Khan, were spotted arriving at Arbaaz's residence for the celebration.
Inside Sipaara Khan's first birthday celebration
Several members of the Khan family were spotted outside Arbaaz and Sshura's residence as they arrived to celebrate Sipaara's first birthday. In one of the videos shared by the paparazzi, Salim Khan was seen arriving in a car with his wife, Salma Khan. The veteran writer later left the residence with Sohail Khan, who was seen helping his father walk towards the car, while Helen accompanied them.
Salim's appearance comes months after he reportedly spent nearly a month in hospital following a brain haemorrhage earlier this year. His rare public appearance drew attention as he attended the family gathering to celebrate his granddaughter's first birthday.
Salman Khan was also spotted arriving at the celebration. The actor opted for a casual yet stylish look, wearing a black full-sleeved T-shirt with blue denim jeans and black sunglasses. Salman briefly stopped to pose for the paparazzi before getting into his car and leaving the venue.
Arpita Khan Sharma also attended the celebration with her daughter, Ayat Sharma. Arbaaz's son, Arhaan Khan, and several other members of the extended Khan family were also spotted at the gathering. The intimate celebration appeared to be a close family affair, with the family coming together to mark Sipaara's first birthday.
About Sipaara Khan
Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan got married in an intimate nikah ceremony on December 24, 2023, at the Mumbai residence of Arbaaz's sister, Arpita Khan Sharma. The wedding was attended by close family members and friends. Nearly two years after their wedding, Arbaaz and Sshura welcomed their first child together on October 5, 2025. The couple later announced their daughter's name, Sipaara Khan, on social media.
Since her birth, Arbaaz and Sshura have largely chosen to keep Sipaara away from the spotlight. They have occasionally shared glimpses of their daughter on social media while making sure that her face remains private. In November 2025, the couple shared pictures featuring Sipaara's tiny hands and feet and described their daughter as the “biggest part” of their hearts.
Sshura later offered another rare glimpse of Sipaara during Eid in March 2026. In the pictures, their daughter was seen dressed in a white outfit with silver anklets, although the couple continued to keep her face hidden from the camera.
Sipaara is Arbaaz and Sshura's first child together. Before her birth, Arbaaz was already a father to his son, Arhaan Khan, whom he shares with his former wife, actor Malaika Arora. Arbaaz and Malaika were married for 19 years before separating in 2017 and later finalising their divorce.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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