Karisma Kapoor says Sonali Bendre read books on Hum Saath Saath Hain sets, made her wonder: Why isn’t she talking to us

Karisma Kapoor took a trip down memory lane and recalled working with Sonali Bendre and Tabu in Hum Saath Saath Hain. Speaking on the dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer 3, Karisma said that Sonali would quietly read her book on the set. Karisma added that she and Tabu would be curious about the book and wonder why Sonali Bendre wasn't talking to them. (Also Read | Karisma Kapoor, Sonali Bendre have a mini Hum Saath-Saath Hain reunion)

About Hum Saath Saath Hain

Karisma Kapoor and Sonali Bendre starred in 1999 film Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Hum Saath Saath Hain, released in 1999, was a family drama film written and directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The film also starred Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Mohnish Bahl, Mahesh Thakur, and Neelam. The story is about a joint family, who grow apart after a misunderstanding.

Karisma shares anecdotes about Sonali

As quoted by news agency ANI, Karisma said, "We really miss the days of Hum Saath Saath Hain, there are so many good memories associated with it. So, Sonali was very quiet, and I was the talkative one on set. Sonali elegantly used to sit quietly with her book, while Tabu and I always used to wonder, ‘What is she reading? Why is she not talking to us? What is there in that book?' While Tabu and I used to discuss films and which song we were about to shoot etc, Sonali used to be in the corner lost in her books. We used to go and ask her to come have lunch with us and she used to say, 'I’m vegetarian so I only have a salad' and I used to be like, 'Fine but aa jao salad lekar (come with salad)'."

Sonali also spoke about filming

Sonali added, "Hum Saath Saath Hain was an amazing journey and we were so many of us who used to always be together like a big family. One of the best memories for me was sitting together and eating food. Karisma was always the naughty one. I remember during the song ABCD I Love You, Karisma was not there for all the scenes, so we used to miss her, as most times, all of us used to be together. It was a joy to work on that film.”

Karisma and choreographer Marzi Pestonji appeared on the show as guest judges. India’s Best Dancer Season 3 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Karisma and Tabu's projects

Karisma will be next seen in an upcoming series Brown, helmed by Abhinay Deo. It is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. She also has director Homi Adajania's next Murder Mubarak alongside Sara Ali Khan.

Fans will see Tabu in The Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. It is scheduled for release on March 22, 2024.

