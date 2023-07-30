Karisma Kapoor, Sonali Bendre have a mini Hum Saath-Saath Hain reunion, Tabu reacts. Watch

Karisma and Sonali reunite

Karisma served as a guest judge on India's Best Dancer, where Sonali appears as a regular judge. The two divas were seen together 14 years ago in Hum Saath-Saath Hain along with Tabu and Neelam Kothari.

Karima and Sonali took the opportunity to shake a leg on the film's song Mhare Hivda on the sets of India's Best Dancer. Karisma is seen in a silver kurti and Sonali dons an orange-and-yellow anarkali. They both were also sporting silver jhumkas.

They took to Instagram and posted their dance video and wrote, “Had to remake this one… Reminiscing the g(old) time! Missed you @tabutiful @neelamkotharisoni.”

Comments on Karisma and Sonali's post

Tabu took to the comment section of the post and left three grin emojis there. The Kerala Story actor Adaa Khan and Little Things actor Mithila Palkar also commented on the post with emojis. Adaa wrote, “Absolute all time favourites.”

A user commented, “From 1999-2023 not much has changed!!” Another wrote, “You both look the same still." A third one referred to the actors as their character names from Hum Saath-Saath Hain and wrote, “Sapna and preeti.” Another user who recalled them by their characters' names commented, “Preeti bhabhi and Sapna. I used to look up to both of you while growing up !! Girl crush for life.” Another user wrote, “Two Gems from the 90’s in One Frame.” A fan demanded they do another one with Salman Khan who played Prem in Hum Saath-Saath Hain. They wrote, “One with Prem soon.”

Hum Saath-Saath Hain

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya and produced by his home banner Rajshri Productions, Hum Saath-Saath Hain was a family drama that starred an ensemble of Karisma, Sonali, Neelam, Tabu, Salman, Saif Ali Khan, Mohnish Bahl.

